First Trust Advisors LP Sells 78,849 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Plug Power worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Plug Power by 1,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
Plug Power Price Performance
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
