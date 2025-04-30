First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.13.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.46.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

