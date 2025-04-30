First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,058,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after purchasing an additional 741,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,072,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 575,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 106,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

