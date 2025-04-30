Floor & Decor (FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.