Floor & Decor (FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FND opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
