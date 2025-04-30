Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $89.28 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

