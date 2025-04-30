FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

DJUN stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.