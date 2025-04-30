Galapagos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 626% compared to the average daily volume of 690 call options.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Galapagos Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Galapagos will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.