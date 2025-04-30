GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,341 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GDS by 7,553.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 602,840 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in GDS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

