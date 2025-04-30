Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,333 Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $37,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $36,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,969,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,190,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th.

Ingram Micro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Profile

(Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.