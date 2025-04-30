Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.28. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 618.09%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.