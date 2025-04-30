Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Torrid were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Torrid by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Torrid by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CURV stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

