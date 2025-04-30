Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 125,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

