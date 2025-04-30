Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

