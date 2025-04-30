Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 206,891 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Stock Up 7.4 %

Ondas stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

