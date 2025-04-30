Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in VEON by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VEON by 41.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

