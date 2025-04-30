Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gogo were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Oakleigh Thorne acquired 30,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOGO

Gogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.