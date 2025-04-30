Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 21,743 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 254% compared to the average volume of 6,146 call options.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,626,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $16,875,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $11,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $6,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.6 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

See Also

