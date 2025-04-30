Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 488,870 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $4,249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 469,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,413 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

