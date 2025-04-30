Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $98.19 million for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

GDYN opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,979.08. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock worth $349,078 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.