GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of GSK worth $87,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

GSK opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

