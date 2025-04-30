Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.16. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Paradigm Capital decreased their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services.

