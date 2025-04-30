Hercules Capital (HTGC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.