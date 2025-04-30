Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.47. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

