Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $23,009,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1,408.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 874,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hut 8 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

