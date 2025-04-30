Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Impinj by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $239.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $153,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,300.76. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

