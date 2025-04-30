ING Groep (ING) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect ING Groep to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.6526 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

