Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

