Ingersoll Rand (IR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.380-3.500 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

