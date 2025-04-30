InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of INMD opened at $14.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in InMode by 113.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

