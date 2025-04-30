Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 363.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $35.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $642.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

About Insteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.