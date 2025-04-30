International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

