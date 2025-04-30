International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.19. 24,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 10,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

International Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

