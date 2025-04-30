Invesco Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

