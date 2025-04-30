Invesco Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

INFN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

