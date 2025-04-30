iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 28,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 31,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $396.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

