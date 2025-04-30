Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

