ITT (ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $901.22 million for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

