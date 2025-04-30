Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,620,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

