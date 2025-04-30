JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $159.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

