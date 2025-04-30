John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

