JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 35,157 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 502.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

