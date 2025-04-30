JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,879 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,817 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 205,335 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $750.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.66. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

