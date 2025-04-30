JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 65,806 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 286.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.01. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

