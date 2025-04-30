JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $57.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

FR opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

