JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $49.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,150.52. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

