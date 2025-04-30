JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

