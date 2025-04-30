JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 253.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

PCYO stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.10. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 46.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.