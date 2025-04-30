JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 53,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.9 %

MBUU stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $567.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. DA Davidson upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.