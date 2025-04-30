JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $660,000 Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.