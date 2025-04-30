JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $717,000 Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 263.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 22,965.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

WEYS stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

